aTunes Organizes Your Music Collection

All platforms with the Java runtime: aTunes is a robust choice for music cataloging and playback on any operating system that can support Java Runtime 6 such as Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. aTunes has a host of features including tag editing, drag and drop playlist creation, Last.fm Audio Scrobbler integration, playback statistics, CD ripping, podcasts, and a multi-window interface so you can arrange individual components such as playlists, lyrics, and the main library as you see fit. aTunes is compatible with any MP3 player that your computer can mount and recognise, with one caveat: aTunes is currently only able to read iPod data up to the 4th generation iPods and unable to write to any generation of iPods. aTunes is a free download, and requires the Java runtime.

aTunes [via Download Squad]

