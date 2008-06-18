Ariolic Disk Scanner Checks Disks For Errors

Windows only: Ariolic Disk Scanner scans your hard disks, flash drives, CDs and other removable media for errors—but it doesn't fix them if it finds them. Completely portable and lightweight, Ariolic makes quick work of locating disk errors via read-only scanning, which is perfect for performing a quick disk check if IT lockdown or other circumstances render Windows built-in Scan Disk unavailable. Ariolic Disk Scanner is a free download for Windows only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink