AltTab Fingertips Brings the Window Switcher to Your Mouse

Windows only: Free, open-source application AltTab Fingertips switches between open windows from wherever your mouse cursor is located. To use it, just press the hotkey (F10 by default) to invoke the AltTab Fingertips menu, which displays every open window in a context menu right next to your mouse, then just click any window title to switch. If you don't want AltTab Fingertips to index a program's windows, you can exclude it through the system tray. This app is simple, lightweight, and does one thing very well—you can't beat that. AltTab Fingertips is freeware, Windows only.

