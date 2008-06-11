AirAsia X gets with PayPal

Travel fiends and security hounds take note: AirAsia X has become the first locally active airline to accept PayPal as a direct means of payment for air tickets. The airline operates flights between Perth/the Gold Coast and Kuala Lumpur. While we remain sceptical about the benefits of forcing PayPal on eBay users with no alternatives even for low-value purchases, for high-value items like air tickets the extra insurance and security can be welcome.