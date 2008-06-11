Adium Beta "Even More Psychic"

The newest beta of Mac instant messenger Adium boasts a super-cool new feature—the ability to pop a new chat when one of your contacts starts typing a message to you (but before he or she hits Send.) Neat! [via]
