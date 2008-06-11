Adium Beta "Even More Psychic"

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The newest beta of Mac instant messenger Adium boasts a super-cool new feature—the ability to pop a new chat when one of your contacts starts typing a message to you (but before he or she hits Send.) Neat! [via]

  • John Guest

    This is fantastic! How does it work... I mean I thought I had heard of everything when I found this site for plush pets to host their own blog
    PlushWeb but yours seems even to be two stuffed paws ahead of this-- next they will have teddy elected for parliament

  • Chris Guest

    I had this in Pidgin but found it would occasionally bring up false positives (particularly when in an MSN group chat).
    I think it's really a bit of a productivity killer if anything though.

