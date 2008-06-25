Add High-Res Icons to Your Windows Apps in VMware Fusion



If you're running Windows apps on your Mac with VMware Fusion in Unity mode< but you're sick of blurry icons in your Dock and application switcher, the VMware Fusion blog has a simple solution: Replace your blurry Windows icons with high-resolution ones. Many of your Windows icons max out at 28x28 pixels, which is why you see the blur when they're on display next to your Mac's at least 128x128-pixel icons. The post highlights a few high resolution Windows icon packs for the job, and then details how to make the switch. As a bonus, the high-res icons work equally well if you just want to spice up your regular Windows install.