Add Favicons to the Bookmark Toolbar

Mac users rockin' Firefox 3 who like to see web site icons on their bookmark toolbar already know that the previously mentioned Mac Favicon extension isn't Firefox-3 ready yet. But a user style can give you back those pretty icons instead. You'll need Stylish to install the Mac bookmark toolbar favicons user style, but it'll get your toolbar looking as good as the Windows version.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink