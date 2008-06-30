Adding another internal hard drive to your desktop computer isn't difficult, but a notebook is a whole other ball of wax. Still, blogger Fewt details how he got the job done and came out the other side with a second 100GB hard drive in his laptop. The process requires an extra notebook drive, a toggle switch, some elbow grease, and a good dose of soldering, but the results are impressive. Granted, a simple external hard drive is a lot easier if you're willing to carry it around in your laptop bag. If not, check out the details of how Fewt did it.
Add a Second Hard Drive to Your Laptop
HI THERE YOU ARE RIGHT SONY USES 2 128 GB SSD TOO HAVE 256 GB OF STORAGE AND ALIEN WARE USES 2 256 GB SSD TOO TOP OUT AT 512 GB OF FLASH MEMMORY ALIEN WARE 512 GB SSD 2 256 GB RAID ZERO COST $891