XB Browser Provides Anonymous Web Browsing

Windows only: Freeware application xB Browser is a portable web browser that provides anonymous web surfing at startup. xB Browser anonymises traffic either through the free Tor network or through its distributor XeroBank's networks (the second comes with a price). Born from the ashes of previously mentioned and abandoned TorPark, xB Browser is really just Firefox with anonymous browsing baked in from the get-go. xB Browser is free, Windows only, though Mac and Linux versions are planned for August 08.
