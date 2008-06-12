TorrentRelay Downloads Any Torrent Through Your Browser

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Give web site TorrentRelay the URL of any torrent on the internet and it'll automatically download it for you through your web browser. Not only does that mean that you can download files over BitTorrent without installing a new BitTorrent client if you're on someone else's computer, but it also means you can download torrents directly to hardware that doesn't support BitTorrent clients, like your Wii, PS3, or even iPhone. Currently TorrentRelay downloads are limited to 400MB. For a similar solution, check out previously mentioned BitLet.

TorrentRelay [via TorrentFreak]

