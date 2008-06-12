Top 10 Useful Bookmarklets



Having a good set of bookmarklets on your browser's toolbar is like having a web-savvy Leatherman handy—you can take them anywhere, use them in many situations, and they just simply work. A bookmarklet is a little different than a plain old bookmark—it's a snippet of JavaScript that can perform all sorts of magic on the web page you're currently viewing. You add bookmarklets to your bookmarks collection to get all sorts of things done as you surf the web. Let's take a look at some of the best bookmarklets available, which can help you search and email, download videos, and work out some of the web's kinks.

10. YubNub Web Search

9. Supercharged GmailThis

8. Remove Bloat

7. BugMeNot

6. Google site search

When you want to search within a particular web site which doesn't offer its own search engine (or the one it does turns up less than useful results), you want to use Google to search within that site. We use the site:lifehacker.com advanced Google operator pretty extensively at Lifehacker HQ for those very reasons. The search giant gets beyond a site's own categorisation and keyword logic to find exactly what you're looking for, even on since-removed pages. Having the right search modifiers added with one click makes site maps and tag digging feel like relics of the past (Original post).



5. All-In-One Video Bookmarklet

4. View Passwords

3. Google Mobilizer

2. FormTextResizer

1. TinyURL

What bookmarklets have stood the test of time on your own toolbar? What clever tools did we miss here? Share your links in the comments.