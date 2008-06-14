Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:

  • Teach your Eee's OpenOffice to spell in Australian
    "OpenOffice offers a fine word processor for users of the ever-popular Eee PC, but sadly the default shipping OS doesn't offer any spell checker at all, let alone an Australian one. Fix that problem by following these steps."
  • What price an Aussie iPhone?
    "I guess we shouldn't complain — Australians will get the new 3G iPhone on July 11, the earliest date that anyone will, and we get a choice of networks (Vodafone and Optus) which is more than the original iPhone ever boasted. But while US customers are promised a US$199 phone, both Optus and Vodafone are only saying that pricing details will be announced at a later date."
  • How to Recover Deleted Files with Free Software
    "Ack! The computer ate my term paper! We've all been there at some point. You delete an important file, somehow it skips your Recycle Bin altogether, and for all practical purposes, it's disappeared into the ether."
  • Three Awesome Experimental Firefox Extensions
    "While scouring the far corners of the internet, we often run across tools that look great but come up just short of making the cut for a post..."
  • FireNes Brings 2000 NES Games to Your Browser
    "Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The FireNes Firefox extension integrates over 2000 old-school NES games with your favourite browser."
  • Top 10 Useful Bookmarklets
    "Having a good set of bookmarklets on your browser's toolbar is like having a web-savvy Leatherman handy—you can take them anywhere, use them in many situations, and they just simply work."
  • Best Online Language Tools for Word Nerds
    "When you need a word's definition, translation, pronunciation, synonym, or antonym, you don't have to haul an enormous tome from the bookshelf, dust it off, and ruffle through its delicate pages like your grandparents used to do—you can just hop on the internet."
  • Five Best Photo Sharing Web Sites
    "The first consumer-priced, one-megapixel digital cameras hit the streets just over 10 years ago, and today digital cameras are everywhere—hell, one megapixel is tiny for even our phone cameras."
  • Build Your Own Wire Photo Wall
    "For under 20 bucks, using some wire, black card stock, and mini binder clips, it's easy to create your own wire photo hanger."
  • Run Xbox Media Centre from a USB Drive
    "LiveXBMC, a blend of the XBMC and Ubuntu Linux, lets you do all the same big-screen media playing, file sharing, DVD ripping, and other media centre goodness without installing a thing, but with saved settings."

