Stop Trying to Remember Things On the Tip of Your Tongue

Weblog ScienCentral reports that when you can't come up with an answer that's sitting on the tip of your tongue, you're best off forgetting about it altogether. That's because, according to a study by experimental psychologists at Canada's McMaster University, the more you struggle to remember a word on the tip of your tongue, the more difficulty you'll have remembering it in the future. Their recommendation: Just look it up, and do so as soon as possible. Do their findings match up with your experience? Let's hear about it in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink