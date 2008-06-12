Stop Trying to Remember Things On the Tip of Your Tongue



Weblog ScienCentral reports that when you can't come up with an answer that's sitting on the tip of your tongue, you're best off forgetting about it altogether. That's because, according to a study by experimental psychologists at Canada's McMaster University, the more you struggle to remember a word on the tip of your tongue, the more difficulty you'll have remembering it in the future. Their recommendation: Just look it up, and do so as soon as possible. Do their findings match up with your experience? Let's hear about it in the comments.