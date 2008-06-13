Share Printers Between Windows and Linux the Easy Way

A clarity-minded Ubuntu Forums user has written up simple, but effective, instructions on how to share a printer, and trade files, from a Windows machine with a Linux device, and the other way around. These steps are pretty much how I reached my own "Eureka!" moment when I finally got a Windows XP laptop printing and swapping data with a Linux-powered spare computer-turned-printer-server. Hit (and, likely, print) the link below for a rewarding weekend project, or just incentive to mess around with Linux in one of your older systems.
