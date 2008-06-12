SafeManuals Online User Guide Library

You already know how to find replacement video game manuals, but what about user guides for everything else? If you're stuck without a manual for that gadget you scored on Craiglist, search for the PDF at SafeManuals. With an archive covering 3,627 brands and housing 883,542 manuals, there's a good chance you'll find what you're looking for. How do you find gadget and appliance manuals online—besides hitting up Google? Let us know in the comments.