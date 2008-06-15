Remove Empty Directories Does What It Says

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free, open-source application Remove Empty Directories, aka RED, scans any folder you point it to for empty or partially empty folders and helps you remove them. With advanced options for protecting specific folders or detecting folders with just one file type—like an empty music folder that still has album artwork in it—RED is perfect for cleaning out your music library or a cluttered document tree. Just don't go delete-crazy and lose something you need—though if you do, our guide to recovering deleted files with free software can help. Thanks Jan!

  • johnny on the spot Guest

    works like a charm! thanks mate

