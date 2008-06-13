QuickDrag Boosts Firefox's Drag-and-Drop Abilities

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): QuickDrag won't look terribly new to fans of previously-posted extensions Drag de Go or Super DragAndGo, but it's a lighter-weight extension that does similar work. Grab a swatch of text and drag it up to your address or tab bar to perform a search on the term. Grab an image and drop it above to open it in a new frame, or save it Mac-style to your desktop. It also makes non-clickable URLs easy to open by (you guessed it) dragging them into an empty tab space as well. QuickDrag is a free download, works wherever Firefox (including 3) does.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink