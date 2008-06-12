Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Power Naps Combat Sleepiness More Than Caffeine

Comments

  • PaulC Guest

    Now, if only it didn't take me 40 minutes to fall asleep. Then I'd be set.

    0
  • sydney2k @Sydney2K

    *typing this at lunch OUTSIDE of work*

    Whenever I get the yawning fits, I just head to the toilets, lock the cubicle and grab a quick 10 minute nap. That really kills the tiredness for me, and I actually feel much better.

    Of course not everyone can get to sleep sitting on a toilet, but it works for me.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles