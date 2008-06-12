Power Naps Combat Sleepiness More Than Caffeine

A new study by sleep scientists shows a 20-minute nap combats sleepiness more than a cup of coffee. Time to get that sleep pod installed at the office! For more tips for counting sheep, check out our top 10 ways to sleep smarter and better.
*typing this at lunch OUTSIDE of work*
Whenever I get the yawning fits, I just head to the toilets, lock the cubicle and grab a quick 10 minute nap. That really kills the tiredness for me, and I actually feel much better.
Of course not everyone can get to sleep sitting on a toilet, but it works for me.
Now, if only it didn't take me 40 minutes to fall asleep. Then I'd be set.