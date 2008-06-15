Pimp Your Digbsy Client

While we've covered how instant messaging can make you more productive, but all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Freshly-launched beta Digbsy Themes lets users of the multi-platform instant messaging client Digsby customise their client to their hearts' content. The MakeUseOf blog offers a handy tutorial on replacing both the themes and the emoticon packs for a fresh new interface.
