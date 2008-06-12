Opera 9.5 Brings Speed and Syncing to the Browser

Windows/Mac/Linux: The final version of the Opera 9.5 web browser is in the open as of this morning. We've previously highlighted some of its features, including the browser-syncing, speed-dial- Opera Links, but there's also an integrated BitTorrent download manager, mouse gesture control, and a claim by developers that JavaScript and HTML render more than twice as fast as Opera 9.2. Opera 9.5 is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.