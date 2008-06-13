MindMeister Creates Mind Maps via Email

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Previously mentioned web-based mind mapping tool MindMeister adds the ability to create and add to your maps via email. Enable your account's "Geistesblitz Email" in settings and save the unique email address to your contacts. Then, tap out an email list and denote subnodes by indenting lines with a space or a tab, as shown above. Send the email to your mind map address, and it magically appears in your account soon after. For example, the mind map produced by the email above looks like this:

What's neat is that MindMeister provides two email addresses: one to create new maps, and another to add nodes to your default map. If your new to the concept of mind mapping, see our a beginner's guide to mind-mapping meetings.

MindMeiser [via Steve Rubel]

