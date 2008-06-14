Make Your Own Stabilised Video Collage

One of the most creative uses of Flickr video support is the "stabilised video collage," a beautiful way to capture a scene in a multi-frame moving portrait, as shown. Out of respect for the producer's copyright, we didn't embed the actual video example in this post, just a reduced thumbnail—so go here to see it in action. Then check out a how-to video on making your own collage, which involves combining two videos into one frame using Motion for Mac. Neat!
