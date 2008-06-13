Make Your Own Feed Reader with Google Spreadsheets



The Digital Inspiration blog shows how to create your own web page or embeddable widget that shows live feeds from your choice of web sites. Using Google Spreadsheets' publishing function, it takes only a little bit of cell hacking to pull in and customise feed items, and you simply publish only the cells containing the feed links when you're done. Helpful for start pages, personal web pages, or creating a reader for only the top feeds you need to stay on top of. Update: Now with a live iFrame of my sample reader.