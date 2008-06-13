Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Make Your Own Feed Reader with Google Spreadsheets


The Digital Inspiration blog shows how to create your own web page or embeddable widget that shows live feeds from your choice of web sites. Using Google Spreadsheets' publishing function, it takes only a little bit of cell hacking to pull in and customise feed items, and you simply publish only the cells containing the feed links when you're done. Helpful for start pages, personal web pages, or creating a reader for only the top feeds you need to stay on top of. Update: Now with a live iFrame of my sample reader.

Turn Google Docs Into an RSS Reader and Feed Aggregator [Digital Inspiration]

