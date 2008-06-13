Macrium Reflect Free Creates Disk Images On-the-Fly



Windows only: Freeware application Macrium Reflect Free creates disk image snapshots of any hard drive on your computer that you can restore on any other drive to bring your computer back to the same state. Disk imaging is a great solution for going from zero to a completely setup system if something goes wrong, and we've shown you how to hot image your hard drive with a similar software called DriveImage XML. Macrium Reflect Free does basically the same thing as DiX, like creating images while Windows is running, but—also like DiX—the free version of Reflect unfortunately does not do incremental backup. What Reflect does have is a very friendly interface that makes disk imaging seem simple. Just remember that you should still set up automated file backups.