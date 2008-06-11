Load Up on Carbs and Vitamins to Prevent Hangovers

The Dumb Little Man blog adds to steps a smart drinker can take to minimise their next-morning misery. In addition to drinking lots of water before, during, and after your big night, try to fit in some bananas, whole grains, or anything with soy in it, because:

Alcohol is, at its heart, a poison. Your body does a lot of work to remove that poison ... That work, mainly done by your liver, uses a lot of vitamins like vitamin B and Potassium that aren't available to you later. This can cause queasiness, tiredness and muscle cramps.

That's just one part of the cure, of course. For more hangover help, check out our readers' tips and mix a little ginseng into your pre-game ritual. Photo by Cia de Foto.