Lingro Bookmarklets Define, Translate Any Web Page Word

Find yourself facing a web page loaded with words you're a little uncertain about, whether they're another language or a bit obscure? Web tool lingro offers two bookmarklet tools that make every word on a page able to pop up a definition or translation window when clicked on. There's two flavors of bookmarkleta, quick (one tooltip at a time, no toolbar) and full-featured, and users can contribute their own definitions and translations if lingro's Creative Commons-licensed sources can't fine one. A good tool to keep tucked away for those over-wrought essays friends link you to.

lingro: bookmarklet [via Download Squad]

