Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Iterasi Saves Snapshots of Dynamic Web Pages


If you've ever wanted to archive the exact state of a dynamic web site and have that snapshot accessible from any computer, Iterasi is the service for you. We've covered how to browse old web sites with the WayBack Machine and how to archive web sites to your personal computer, but Iterasi combines the best aspects both by creating a secure and personalised WayBack Machine. Install the Firefox or IE Iterasi add-on, click the Notarize button to save a snapshot of the current state of a web site—even the dynamic stuff you click on, like a pop-up location on a Google Map—to your Iterasi account. Add notes to your saved pages on the Iterasi web site, tag them, and search on the page content, notes, or tags. You can even use Iterasi to monitor a web site over time and set it to take a snapshot at scheduled intervals. Hit the play button on the demo clip above to see Iterasi in action.

Iterasi [via Digital Inspiration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles