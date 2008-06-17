Iterasi Saves Snapshots of Dynamic Web Pages



If you've ever wanted to archive the exact state of a dynamic web site and have that snapshot accessible from any computer, Iterasi is the service for you. We've covered how to browse old web sites with the WayBack Machine and how to archive web sites to your personal computer, but Iterasi combines the best aspects both by creating a secure and personalised WayBack Machine. Install the Firefox or IE Iterasi add-on, click the Notarize button to save a snapshot of the current state of a web site—even the dynamic stuff you click on, like a pop-up location on a Google Map—to your Iterasi account. Add notes to your saved pages on the Iterasi web site, tag them, and search on the page content, notes, or tags. You can even use Iterasi to monitor a web site over time and set it to take a snapshot at scheduled intervals. Hit the play button on the demo clip above to see Iterasi in action.