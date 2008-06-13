IM Feeds Instant Messages RSS Updates

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web service IM Feeds notifies you via instant messenger if an RSS feed has updated—like a package tracking feed, a special friend's blog, or news site you're tracking closely. To sign up, send an instant message with the word "join" to the IM Feeds bot on one of the four services that it currently supports—AIM (imfeeds), MSN Messenger ([email protected]), Yahoo Messenger (imfeeds), or Google Talk ([email protected]). Then, choose your login name to manage your feed notifications and you're on your way. IM Feeds updates at a fixed 5 minute interval to keep your feeds fresh.

IM Feeds [via Web Worker Daily]

