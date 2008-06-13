iBreadCrumbs Keeps Your Web Research Together

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: If you've ever grown sincerely sick of the "Save Page As" prompt in your browser, iBreadCrumbs might be just the tool to gather your disconnected web research together. The free service installed a toolbar in Firefox (sorry, Firefox 3 adopters, it's not updated quite yet) that offers a simple "Play" button. Hit it, and every page you visit while it's "recording" is saved to your iBreadCrumbs page. When you head back there, you can annotate, combine, and invite others to check out the material you ran across during your web wanderings. There's obviously tools like Del.icio.us and other link-snaggers for those comfortable with them, but iBreadCrumbs is geared toward those who'll be really happy to see that obscure web page they forgot to take a note of. The iBreadCrumbs toolbar is a free download, works wherever Firefox (2) does.

