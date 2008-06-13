How to Snap and Edit Screenshots with Picnik

Reader Torley adds a helpful screencast to the Lifehacker Tip Testers Flickr group, which demonstrates how to use the previously mentioned Picnik Firefox extension. Turn up your speakers and hit play to see it in action. You too can show the world how you use stuff we write up—add your own photos and video to the Lifehacker Tip Testers group pool on Flickr.
