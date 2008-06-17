Google's Marissa Mayer on Why to Stick with Projects

Two years ago, Google's VP of Search Products Marissa Mayer encouraged Stanford students to avoid pulling the plug on ideas and projects that aren't working, and to transform them into something that does. Today, lots of users are sad Google didn't take their own advice and killed the Browser Sync extension instead.
