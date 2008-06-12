Google Gears Updates for Firefox 3

Windows/Mac/Linux: Google's offline-enabling browser plug-in, now simply called "Gears," has been updated to 0.3 with full support for Firefox 3. In addition to the general convenience of having one less extension to pull out Firefox 2 for, Gears adds a dialog to create a nice-looking desktop icon for most sites that support it, and it's been released for all three platforms running Firefox at once. The Webware news site notes that Google is working on Gears versions for Safari and Opera (IE is already supported), so stay tuned.
