Google Developing ISP Throttling Detector

Google is developing a tool to detect whether your ISP is throttling your bandwidth, according to web site HotHardware. Can't wait for Google's tool? Check out previously mentioned BitTorrent throttle-detector Glasnost.
This story is totally false. They are actually launching a tool to verify that ISPs are not inserting ads over top of ads presented in their search results.