Google Browser Sync Discontinued, No Firefox 3 Support

Reader hominid.todd says that a Google rep emailed him about the long-awaited status of the Browser Sync extension for Firefox 3. Turns out they're discontinuing development on it. Here's Google's response to hominid.todd's inquiry:

Thanks for trying out Google Browser Sync and for all of your feedback. It was a tough call, but we decided to phase out support for Browser Sync. Since the team has moved on to other projects that are keeping them busy, we don't have time to update the extension to work with Firefox 3 or to continue to maintain it.

For those of you who want to continue to use Firefox 2, we'll maintain support for old versions of Google Browser Sync through 2008. After that, we can recommend a few other products that scratch a similar itch. We hope that one of them works for you:

Mozilla Weave [labs.mozilla.com]from Mozilla Labs—Offers bookmark and history synchronisation across computers.

Google Toolbar for Firefox [toolbar.google.com] —Store your bookmarks online and access them from any computer online.

Foxmarks Bookmark Synchronizer [addons.mozilla.org] —Synchronizes your bookmarks across all computers where it is installed.

Regards,
The Google Team

We're big Foxmarks fans around here—in fact, we always thought that Foxmarks beat Google Sync when it came to bookmarks. What will you use to keep your browser synchronized across systems? Let us know in the comments.

