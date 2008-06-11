GNOME Do 0.5 Adds Easy Configuration, Tons of Handy Plug-ins

Linux only: GNOME Do, a favourite application launcher of Linux-using readers and Lifehacker editors, has released a 0.5 version that hugely expands its reach and functionality. Most apparent are a built-in configuration tool, re-enabling of the simple-but-powerful "Open With" dialog, and the wealth of both official and "community" plug-ins. Upload pictures to Flickr, add and search Google Calendar events, start Skype calls, get live stock quotes—there's a lot to look into here. GNOME Do is a free download for Linux systems only; Ubutnu users can upgrade from the Launchpad PPA, while other distro users can find a source here. Thanks, Dušan!
