Flock 2.0 Beta Adds Firefox 3 Improvements to Social Browsing

Windows/Mac/Linux: The social-focused, Firefox-based web browser Flock has opened up a 2.0 beta for early adopters and helpful testers. The major "feature," at least this early in the development, is that Flock 2.0 incorporates all the memory use, performance, and other features and enhancements from the nearly-here Firefox 3, while keeping all the nifty social networking/Gmail/blogging integration features that Jason outlined in his screenshot tour of Flock 1.2. There's a few small tweaks along the lines of interface and convenience, but the developers promise more new stuff during a long development cycle. Flock 2.0 beta is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink