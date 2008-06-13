Five Best Photo Sharing Web Sites

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The first consumer-priced, one-megapixel digital cameras hit the streets just over ten years ago, and today digital cameras are everywhere—hell, one megapixel is tiny for even our cell phone cameras. As a result, we snap picture after picture without giving a thought to the price of film, which means you've got hundreds of pictures to share with friends and family. Earlier this week we asked you to tell us your favourite photo sharing web site, and today we're back with the five most popular answers. Hit the jump for the low-down on the five best photo sharing tools the web has to offer.

SmugMug

SmugMug is a premium photo sharing web site with an emphasis on professional photography. That's not to say that the site's not also perfect for the weekend photographer, as its attractive and user-friendly interface is tempting for any level of photog. The biggest hurdle for new SmugMug users is that the site has no free account (though there is a 14-day free trial), and the minimum price for an account at US$40/year. However, SmugMug users—many of whom are former Flickr die-hards (there's even an import tool called Smugglr)—seem very pleased with their choice.


Personal Web Site



If you're willing to roll up your sleeves and you've got some hosted web space, you can host your digital photos on your own web site. Granted, it may seem like a lot more work compared to the other options, but hosting your photos on a personal site means you've got total control, and some free, open-source options for rolling your own hosting solution are often as robust on features as their counterparts. If that sounds appealing, we've already walked you through how to set up the free Gallery2 (pictured above) on your hosted web server. You may also want to check out Jalbum (pictured at the top of this article).


Flickr



Flickr was originally conceived in 2002 as a video game-screenshot sharing web site, but it quickly blossomed into a full-fledged photo sharing site with a bustling community. The now Yahoo-owned site offers free accounts with limitations placed on photo uploads and other features, while the US$25/year Pro account promises unlimited uploads, storage, and sets. Flickr, like many of the others, also recently added video sharing to their repertoire.


Picasa Web Albums



Picasa Web Albums are the online counterpart to Google's popular, Windows- and Linux-only desktop photo organisation software, Picasa. Despite its late entry to the photo sharing game in mid-2006, Picasa Web Album's seamless integration with Picasa and Google accounts quickly gained the service a large following. A free account with Picasa Web Albums gives you 1GB of free storage space, and you can buy extra storage that's shared with your Gmail account for anywhere between US$20/year for 10GB to US$500/year for 400GB.


Photobucket



Once upon a time, Photobucket was a favourite among internet users looking to quickly host an image and share it online at sites like eBay and MySpace or on blogs and message boards. While that's still true, Photobucket has added several features to keep users coming back to the site for managing photo albums and videos.


Honorable mention goes to social networking web site Facebook and the online artist community deviantArt.

Whether or not it made the short list, let's hear more about your favourite in the comments.

Comments

  • Stefano Guest

    Cool article, too bad I only noticed it so late.
    Have a look at MyHeritage - I know it's a social network, however, it has a pretty advanced photo recognition service which is only rivaled by Picasa. Basically, it saves you tag time as it has automatic photo tagging through facial recognition software.

    Have a look if you like.

    0
  • Glen Edwards Guest

    I would Like to add a Brand New Australian Based site to the List, www.phartgallery.com As a Semi Pro Photographer myself I have seen and been apart of many of these photo sharing sites in the past, but this brand new one really excites me.

    Take a Visit and straight away from the home page you can see this has been designed as a photographic destination for photographers, form the enthusiast right up to Pros.
    I think this site will gain momentum very quickly and I Would recommend it to any one interested in Photography. Check it out here Ph.Art Gallery, Its Photographic Art!

    0
  • Paul Guest

    Hi
    Maybe www.myalbumonline.org
    Very professional and free.
    I like it.

    0
  • Gurney Guest

    if you think these to be the best five you should really have a look at BlueMelon - the interface is much better than any of the above can offer, unless you create your own website and are good at it.
    it is easy to use as well and the photos look much better there than anywhere else (once again: except a self-made website - but that is true for any service)

    0
  • pustefisk Guest

    I find www.mejuba.com to be the best - by far! It's free and there are no limits on video or picture size (or maby it's 1GB per file).
    The interface is just like the Windows Exolorer with a lot of fancy features - i just love it!.

    0
  • Peter Thomsen Guest

    Thanks Pustefisk.
    I just signed up with www.mejuba.com. Unlimited storage for both videos and pictures and it's completly free. No monthly limits or qoutas.
    Photos and videos are stored in their original formats and sizes and are kept unmodified for backup.
    I also like that you can geo-tag your stuff so it shows up on a map. And you can search for stuff on the map - that's cool!.
    As the only site i know of it uses a Windows Explorer like navigation with folders - super eacy to use - even has drag and drop!.
    I can highly recommend it.

    0
  • wolfie_rankin @Wolfie_Rankin

    I am an old, experienced internet user, I use flickr, photobucket and a few others. I've just read the last two comments and attempted to use mejuba. It uses a strange system which, if you can find the upload button (squint really hard and look at the right of the screen) brings up a java applet which pretty much fails. it asks you to drag the photo over to a box for upload, fine... but it doesn't drag. ok... right... It's left a square box on my screen which is even overlaid over this browser page, something is out of kilter, not happy.

    I think I'll be moving on to another page.

    0

