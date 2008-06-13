Final Firefox 3 State of the Add-ons Report

The clock's ticking down till Tuesday June 17th, when the final version of Firefox 3 will be ready to download—and there's big progress on the add-ons compatibility front. Mozilla product manager Alex Polvi reports big news this week: Greasemonkey and Del.icio.us Bookmarks are both officially Firefox 3-compatible, and hot on their heels is Tab Mix Plus, and Firebug, which have compatible versions slated to hit the official Add-ons site this weekend. If you're planning to help Mozilla set a Guinness World Record when you download Firefox 3 on Tuesday, you can also throw or attend a Firefox party while you're at it.
