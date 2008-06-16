Feedky Monitors Multiple Video Sites for Search Terms

Free video-monitoring site Feedky lets you keep an eye on all the major video-sharing sites for any keyword you're interested in popping up. Simply enter your search terms and you'll get either an RSS feed, or a simple web page, that updates when those words appear in the tags on YouTube, MetaCafe, Daily Motion, Flickr, Blip.tv, and other streaming video sites. The site's free to use without registration, but signing up gives you a bit more freedom to edit and organise the tags you're watching.
