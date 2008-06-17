Don't Live by the Never-Ending List

Writer Linda Stone says that a never-ending to-do list can actually keep you from being productive and more importantly, sane. Instead of constantly capturing everything you want to do on a list that gets longer instead of shorter each day? Focus on five intentions for your day and stick to 'em—everything else goes on a different list. Then, celebrate getting your five things done. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink