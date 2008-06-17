Does Your Employer Provide the Portable Gadgets You Need?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

USA Today reports that more and more professionals are buying their own gadgets and tools—like cell phones and laptops and even GPS devices—to get work done outside of the office.

Nearly 40% of professionals recently surveyed by researcher In-Stat paid for a laptop that they regularly carried. Mobile Phone users often picked up their bill. And company-provided personal digital assistants (PDAs), cameras and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) are relatively rare, says the survey, released Monday.

While businesses pinch pennies and hem and haw about what devices actually make their employees more productive, professionals are taking matters into their own hands to keep up with their workload. Have you dipped into your personal budget to purchase electronics that help you get your job done?

The study results are kind of outrageous—employers should provide the tools you need to meet their work expectations. (However, I type that sentence on a keyboard, laptop, and monitor I bought myself—and wrote off as work expenses on my income tax return.) Tell us your work gadget situation in the comments.

Some employees buy own laptops, phones for work [USA Today]

