DIY Cardboard Box Solar Oven

Eco-friendly weblog The Daily Green details how to turn a cardboard box into a DIY solar oven for a little weekend fun in the sun. All you'll need is the box, some construction paper, tin foil, plastic, and a few other items you're likely to have around the house, and when you're done you'll have a full-fledged cardboard cooker. Unfortunately the post is a little light on photos, but the text is detailed enough to figure it out. If you like the idea of impressing friends and family by cooking with the sun but don't love the cardboard box idea, a parabolic cooker might be more your speed.

Hack a Cardboard Box into a DIY Solar Oven [The Daily Green]

