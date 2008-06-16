Disable All Balloon Notifications in Vista

If you're a Windows Vista user tired of seeing lower-right-corner reminders about security, system updates, or other occasionally annoying speech balloon announcements, the How-To Geek has got a cure-all fix. It shouldn't be undertaken by anybody who isn't sure if they can live without system or application system tray pop-ups, but if you're set on having a distraction-free desktop, you can head to this registry key:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced