Disable All Balloon Notifications in Vista

If you're a Windows Vista user tired of seeing lower-right-corner reminders about security, system updates, or other occasionally annoying speech balloon announcements, the How-To Geek has got a cure-all fix. It shouldn't be undertaken by anybody who isn't sure if they can live without system or application system tray pop-ups, but if you're set on having a distraction-free desktop, you can head to this registry key:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
and change the
EnableBalloonTips value to 0. If you'd rather not spend the time searching that out, the Geek has a double-click registry fix for download at the link below. For even more Vista hints, check out our Windows Vista hub.
