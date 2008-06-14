Depeche View Search Multiple Text Files at Once

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free text-browsing utility Depeche View is a boon for anyone who prefers to work with simple, easy-to-transport text files, but occasionally needs a little web-style search-ability from them. Run the stand-alone app and point it at a directory where any number of text files reside. The program loads them all into one pane, making it simple to edit, locate words, or even bookmark locations inside files to get back to. For anyone running a web site or hunting down a configuration tweak, it's a definite time-saver. Depeche View is a free program for Windows systems only.

Depeche View [via gHacks]

