Cure Puffy Eyes with Cold Spoons

You woke up with your eyes all puffy but you've got to look your best today. Tutorial site wikiHow suggests putting something cool like cucumber slices or cold teabags on your eyes. For a mess-free alternative:

Try putting 2 metal tablespoons in the fridge and use them daily by placing the backs against your eyes.

Cool objects are only a temporary solution to puffiness—which can be a symptom of another problem like sleep deprivation or allergies. Hit the link to get some more info about ways to cure eye puffiness.