Commercial Baby Toy Alternatives

The folks over at the Unclutterer blog are on a war against toy clutter in the house that inevitably builds up with toddlers. They offer a few "duh!" alternative activities to commercial toys, like matching the socks in a freshly-done load of laundry, plus this great suggestion for a two-year-old:

Man, does she love to "paint" the sidewalk or fence with a paintbrush and small bucket of water. She can easily spend a half an hour painting and when she is done there is absolutely no mess to clean up.

If you're looking for ways to entertain the kids this weekend, see our previously posted 10 ways to entertain young kids for $1 or less without the TV.