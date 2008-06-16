Commercial Baby Toy Alternatives

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The folks over at the Unclutterer blog are on a war against toy clutter in the house that inevitably builds up with toddlers. They offer a few "duh!" alternative activities to commercial toys, like matching the socks in a freshly-done load of laundry, plus this great suggestion for a two-year-old:

Man, does she love to "paint" the sidewalk or fence with a paintbrush and small bucket of water. She can easily spend a half an hour painting and when she is done there is absolutely no mess to clean up.

If you're looking for ways to entertain the kids this weekend, see our previously posted 10 ways to entertain young kids for $1 or less without the TV.

Baby toy alternatives (part 2) [Unclutterer]

Comments

  • John Guest

    Here's another great way to reduce the number of commercial toys your kids HAVE to have! I found a web site for stuffed toys -- yes HONESTLY -- so now my kids have a FAVOURITE toy (ONE) registered -- for their own blogs! Check it out -- its great -- now I even have time while they post blogs with pics from our time together
    Go to hppt://www.bestplushlife.com

    0
  • tgrrr @phraedus

    Cardboard boxes rule.

    People also forget about homemade wooden toys, which are the best, especially for hand eye coordination. A couple of blocks nailed together.

    I take no responsibility if your kid gets a splinter.

    0

