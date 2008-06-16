CleanAfterMe Removes Your Tracks on Other Computers

Windows only: Using a friend's system or a public computer and want to keep your activity private? CleanAfterMe, a free utility from the makers of similarly-useful utilities like WirelessKeyView, has you covered. The single-file application, which easily runs from a USB drive, provides an all-in-one interface for wiping out all the records of your work or play, including registry files, "Recent Documents" lists in the Start menu and elsewhere, clipboard memory, and much more. The only obvious issue with CleanAfterMe is that it only does full wipes, so your buddy might be irked when all his convenience links are missing—not a problem for public terminals, of course. CleanAfterMe is a free download for Windows systems only.