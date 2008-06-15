Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Change your Cooking Style to Cut Back on Meat

There's nothing wrong with a meat-focused meal now and again, but food author Mark Bittman notes that Americans eat almost double their USDA guideline amounts every day. If you need to scale back on the tender stuff for any reason, he's got some worthwhile advice on how to make it less a central focus of your diet:

Remember that most traditional styles of cooking use meat as a condiment or a treat. This is true in American frontier cooking, where salt pork and bacon were used to season beans; in Italy, where a small piece of meat is served as a secondo (rarely more than a few ounces, even in restaurants); and around the world, where bits of meat are added to stir-fries and salads, as well as bean, rice and noodle dishes. In all of these cases, meat is seen as a treasure, not as something to be gobbled up as if it were air.

In other words, don't feel like you have to cook a half-pound of meat to get its juicy flavor into your diet. Hit the link below for more advice on broadening your repertoire of non-steak dinners.

Putting Meat Back in its Place [New York Times]

Comments

  • JorgeBurgos Guest

    What I love about lifehacker is the totally insane things people just make up on the spot and then post as fact... but the comment by OletheaEurystheus really must be one of the greatest of all time. Dude, where can I start. Maybe you want to check what the population of the world was in the 15th century.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles