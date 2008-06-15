Change your Cooking Style to Cut Back on Meat

There's nothing wrong with a meat-focused meal now and again, but food author Mark Bittman notes that Americans eat almost double their USDA guideline amounts every day. If you need to scale back on the tender stuff for any reason, he's got some worthwhile advice on how to make it less a central focus of your diet:

Remember that most traditional styles of cooking use meat as a condiment or a treat. This is true in American frontier cooking, where salt pork and bacon were used to season beans; in Italy, where a small piece of meat is served as a secondo (rarely more than a few ounces, even in restaurants); and around the world, where bits of meat are added to stir-fries and salads, as well as bean, rice and noodle dishes. In all of these cases, meat is seen as a treasure, not as something to be gobbled up as if it were air.

In other words, don't feel like you have to cook a half-pound of meat to get its juicy flavor into your diet. Hit the link below for more advice on broadening your repertoire of non-steak dinners.