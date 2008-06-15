Bomomo Makes Abstract-ish Art Simple

Webapp Bomomo is a drawing application that's slick enough to make random squiggles seem elegant, but also lets you fine-tune your design. Whether you're looking for a change of desktop wallpaper, wrapping paper that's really unique, or just an intriguing background, Bomomo's results almost always look pretty decent. And while the colours are randomly generated, they tend to come in complementary waves. Bomomo is a free to sign up for and use.
