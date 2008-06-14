Blow Gigantic Bubbles with a DIY Wand

Have a little fun in the backyard this weekend with the kids blowing enormous, three-foot-plus bubbles. How-to site Instructables offers a tutorial on making your own bubble wand capable of producing huge bubbles. The secret is a strong homemade bubble solution and a DIY clone of the "Bubble Thing" made famous by David Stein in the 1980s. (Of course, if you're not in the DIY mood this weekend, the Bubble Thing can be found at most toy stores.) Photo by Limbo Poet.
